Bamberg County to host chicken sale

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bamberg County’s administration announced it has coordinated with House of Raeford Farms to hold a discounted sale of bulk chicken in Bamberg from 9 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last) Friday, May 1, at Richard Carroll Elementary School, 1980 Main Highway, Bamberg.

House of Raeford Farms will be selling 40-pound boxes of fresh chicken drumsticks for $15, and 40-pound boxes of fresh bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs for $15. All sales will be cash only. All consumers are encouraged to stay in their cars and House of Raeford employees will load the boxes into vehicles.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for many,” said Joey Preston, Bamberg County administrator. “When I saw that the House of Raeford Farms was helping consumers by selling bulk chicken at reduced prices, I wanted to bring that opportunity to Bamberg County citizens. I thank Danny Black and Southern CarolinaAlliance with assisting Bamberg County in bringing this opportunity to our citizens.”