Bamberg County suing AT&T, claiming it was wrongly billed for services

Preston acknowledged that his wife is an office manager with the law firm, but says he has been informed and believes that is not a conflict of interest.

"At no time has her compensation been based in any way on what connections she may have to clients or what revenue may be generated by the firm for any client she knows," Preston said. "I understand Bamberg County is just one of hundreds of firm clients."

"She has not and will not receive any financial benefit from the firm's work for Bamberg County; my relationship with the law firm long predated our marriage and I have already reported the item to the Ethics Commission only out of an abundance of caution," Preston said.

Several attempts to reach Bamberg County Council Chairman Larry Haynes for comment on the county's selection of the law firm were unsuccessful.

As it stands, the county is suing the phone company for breach of contract claiming AT&T was supposed to end services on the disconnected lines and not charge the county for those disconnected service lines.

The county is also suing AT&T for fraud and constructive fraud noting the company knew or should have known of the "false representations, statements, and billing invoices" provided to the county regarding the lines.