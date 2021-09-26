Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office gets body camera funds

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced that the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) was awarded over $14,000 in grant funds to purchase body-worn cameras (BWC) and any associated storage and maintenance costs.

he funding is awarded from the South Carolina Public Safety Coordinating Council (SCPSCC), the organization which oversees the state's Body-Worn Cameras Fund.

"This funding is critically important to the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office," said Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg. "Body-worn cameras are an essential component of effective law enforcement in 2021. We are extremely grateful to the SC Department of Public Safety for awarding the sheriff's department with this valuable funding. My deputies and I are committed to serving the citizens of Bamberg County, and this new equipment will assist us in that endeavor."

The BWC Fund is available pursuant to the SC Code of Laws 23-1-240, which grants SCPSCC oversight of the disbursement of the funding. The legislation states that the SCPSCC "shall oversee the fund … and disburse the funds in a fair and equitable manner, taking into consideration priorities in funding."