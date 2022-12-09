Bamberg County sheriff: Bodycam money ‘critically important’

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Department was once again awarded a body-worn camera grant in the amount of $12,694.48 funded through the S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council, which oversees the state’s Body-Worn Cameras Fund.

Bamberg County first applied for this grant last year and was awarded over $14,000.

The county is eligible to apply for this grant every year for five years but is not guaranteed an award for any given year.

This funding may be used for the initial purchase or reimbursement of expenditures, as well as for any storage or maintenance costs.

“This funding is critically important to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office,” Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg said in a release.

“Body-worn cameras are an essential component of effective law enforcement. We are extremely grateful to the S.C. Department of Public Safety for awarding the Sheriff’s Department with this valuable funding. My deputies and I are committed to serving the citizens of Bamberg County, and this equipment will assist us in that endeavor,” he said.

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said, “We are grateful to the staff members who sought and applied for this grant funding and to the SCPSCC for recognizing that Bamberg County Sheriff’s Department is deserving of this important funding so our deputies can be well-equipped to serve the county’s citizens as well as provide necessary accountability.”