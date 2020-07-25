Bamberg County schools to open with online only; District 1 offers face-to-face after Labor Day

"We have to have the correct numbers to arrange our classrooms, to schedule lunches, to schedule bus routes, to stagger intakes and dismissals," Brown said. "We have to be reasonable.

"We want to give parents options. They have asked for options. We heard them. We certainly want to prove the options, but we have to be reasonable and cut it off somewhere and ask them to work with us."

According to the virtual learning survey, parents will have to complete one form for each child wishing to enroll in virtual learning. A separate form will be issued for the spring semester.

Students who want to return to face-to-face for the spring semester will have an opportunity depending on circumstances and on a space-available basis.

The district also has a plan in place should a child get sick when receiving in-person or face-to-face instruction, Brown said.

The ill child will have the option to go to virtual learning and will be able to return to the classroom setting when deemed well enough by a doctor.

Students learning virtually and in the face-to-face setting will have the same classroom instruction time and test-taking time with the same expectations and standards, Brown said.