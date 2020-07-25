Bamberg County schools to open with online only; District 1 offers face-to-face after Labor Day

All Bamberg School District 1 students will begin the school year virtually on Monday, Aug. 24, with the option of face-to-face classroom instruction following Labor Day on Sept. 8.
Bamberg School District 2 students will also begin the school year virtually on Aug. 17, though further details of the district's plan were not released by Friday afternoon.
The option of face-to-face tutelage for District 1 students will be contingent upon COVID-19 conditions in the district, Interim Superintendent Dottie Brown said.
"The district’s reopening task force team will meet prior to this date to review conditions and current DHEC and CDC guidelines, and any decisions made from their review will be relayed to parents and students prior to Sept. 8," Brown said.
Bamberg 1 parents will need to inform the school district by Tuesday, Aug. 4, via an online survey on the district website as to whether they will continue with virtual or online learning for the entire grading period (preK-8) or semester (9-12).
The district will set up the week of July 27 through Aug. 4 for parents to register for the virtual learning option.
Once a parent and child are committed to online learning or face-to-face learning, they will not be able to change their instruction option after Aug. 4, according to Brown.
"We have to have the correct numbers to arrange our classrooms, to schedule lunches, to schedule bus routes, to stagger intakes and dismissals," Brown said. "We have to be reasonable.
"We want to give parents options. They have asked for options. We heard them. We certainly want to prove the options, but we have to be reasonable and cut it off somewhere and ask them to work with us."
According to the virtual learning survey, parents will have to complete one form for each child wishing to enroll in virtual learning. A separate form will be issued for the spring semester.
Students who want to return to face-to-face for the spring semester will have an opportunity depending on circumstances and on a space-available basis.
The district also has a plan in place should a child get sick when receiving in-person or face-to-face instruction, Brown said.
The ill child will have the option to go to virtual learning and will be able to return to the classroom setting when deemed well enough by a doctor.
Students learning virtually and in the face-to-face setting will have the same classroom instruction time and test-taking time with the same expectations and standards, Brown said.
"Your work will be submitted and it will be graded just like you were seated in that room," she said.
As part of the back-to-school plan, school buses will be at 50% capacity, which means one student per bus seat unless the student is with a sibling, she said.
The district's reopening plans were formed through the creation of a task force in accordance with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well as guidelines put forward by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
The district also looked at neighboring school districts' reopening plans, most notably Orangeburg County School District, as the districts share resources such as the Career Center.
Parental surveys sent out last month revealed a general split response from parents about virtual and in-classroom instruction.
As of July 22, Bamberg 1's back-to-school calendar is as follows:
Aug. 4: A substitute workshop at 9 a.m. held in Bamberg–Ehrhardt High School Commons Area. Participants will be required to wear masks.
Week of Aug. 10-14: District-wide professional development
Week of Aug. 17-21: Grades 4K-8 will participate in a Learn-Evaluation-Assess-Plan (LEAP) week. Students in LEAP must attend face-to-face for all five days with social distancing and other CDC safety precautions in place.
The same week students in grades 9-12 will have student assessment, orientation and registration.
Face-to-face with staggered appointment times and social distancing and other CDC safety precautions will be in place.
"These are living documents," Brown said. "They can change daily as new legislation comes down."
More detailed reopening plans will be listed on the district's website and Facebook page.
The district is also trying to identify internet accessibility for students to ensure all have the means to gain access for virtual learning.
Efforts are underway on the state level to make sure students in rural areas without a Wi-Fi hot spot have one through a subscription program.
The S.C. Department of Education is funding this program through the end of December.
After this time, districts will be responsible for funding Wi-Fi subscriptions for those eligible families through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
For questions or further information, parents and students are encouraged to contact school administrators or the district office at the following numbers:
Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School: Dennis Ulmer, principal -- 803-245-3030
Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School: Denise Miller, principal -- 803-245-3058
Richard Carroll Elementary School: Stacey Walter, principal -- 803-245-3043
District Office: Dottie Brown, superintendent -- 803-245-3049
