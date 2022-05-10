Bamberg County schools: Official says new law streamlines operations; consolidation set for July 1

Bamberg County’s school district consolidation is moving forward now that a bill dissolving the former Bamberg County School District 1 and 2 boards is now law.

The superintendent of the newly consolidated district says the change will create a more streamlined consolidation process.

“The passing of this bill is beneficial to our district as it allows us to progress further in the consolidation process as we are fast approaching July 1, our consolidation date. The passing of this bill just streamlines board processes and operations,” Bamberg County School District Superintendent Dottie Brown said.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on April 13.

The two districts have already been sharing key personnel, with consolidation planned for 2022-23.

The new, nine-member Bamberg County School District board includes three members from each of the former BSD1 and BSD2 boards.

The members of the new, consolidated board were appointed by members of the Bamberg County Legislative Delegation, Rep. Justin Bamberg and Sen. Brad Hutto, and sworn into office in February.

Bamberg County voters will begin electing new members in 2024.

Bamberg said the bill's passage is, “further evidence that the process is working.”

“We're officially moving forward. Things have been going very, very well. I'm excited at what the future holds for the communities in Bamberg County and the people there,” he said.

Brown said, “The consolidated board will continue to meet to conduct board operations. The remaining tasks involved in consolidation are combining pupil and personnel databases.

“We are either on task or ahead of schedule regarding these. We are confident we'll be in good shape on July 1."

The superintendent said she is excited about, “the future of our consolidated district and for the opportunities our consolidation brings to all students in our county.”

The board chairpersons of BSD1 and BSD2, Janeth Walker and Beverly Bonaparte, are both members of the new, consolidated board.

Walker serves as chairperson of the new board, with Bonaparte serving as vice chairperson.

Other members include Secretary Tonie A. Holman and trustees Harriet H. Coker, Naomi Eckels, John L. Hiers, Cynthia F. Hurst, Blossom J. Thompson and Gwendolyn D. Bamberg.

“I hope that this marks the first of many instances in the future where we can be unified. It doesn't matter if you're from Denmark, Ehrhardt, Bamberg, Olar or Govan. You're from Bamberg County first ... and that is how we're going to survive,” Rep. Bamberg said.

The BCSD board meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.

