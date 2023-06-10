South Carolina lawmakers failed to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of a bill that would have delayed school board elections in Bamberg County.

“It was a tight vote, but politics prevailed,” Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said in a Facebook post.

“Therefore, the maps will be re-drawn and an election will be scheduled for next year for some of the seats on the consolidated board. I encourage those who are pro-public education, progress and unity in Bamberg County to consider running for the seats that become available.”

The Bamberg County Legislative Delegation appointed a board to oversee consolidation of the Bamberg 1 and Bamberg 2 school districts. Bamberg County voters are to begin electing their school board members in 2024.

The bill the governor vetoed would have allowed the delegation-appointed board to continue serving until 2028. It would also have reduced the number of board members from nine to seven.

Bamberg wanted the existing board to continue dealing with issues left from consolidation, including reducing school debt and taxes, and ensuring students have enough certified teachers.

McMaster’s veto message claimed lawmakers failed to show the legislation is needed and the bill “appears to represent unconstitutional local or special legislation.”

The S.C. House took up the veto on Wednesday. It failed with 41 members for overriding the veto and 50 against.

Bamberg says he is now, “hopeful things stay on course over the next few years so that every child in our county is able to have a public education that lends itself to them being the absolute best they can be!”