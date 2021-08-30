 Skip to main content
Bamberg County schools go virtual; three Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus
Bamberg County schools go virtual; three Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Bamberg County school districts 1 and 2 have returned to virtual learning due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases and the number of students and staff who are quarantining.

Virtual learning will begin Wednesday and continue though Wednesday, Sept. 8.

“The district will continue to monitor COVID rates among staff and students during this time and adjust dates if necessary following Labor Day,” the districts announced online. The districts will post an update on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

“All staff except those in isolation or in quarantine are to report to schools and work during normal working times,” the district’s statement said.

Meanwhile, three additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The deaths were reported over a three-day period and released by DHEC on Monday.

Orangeburg County reported 255 new cases of the coronavirus over the three-day period. Bamberg County had 11 new cases and Calhoun County had 23 new cases.

Statewide, there are 12,823 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 86 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 592,909 and confirmed deaths is 9,259.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 255 new cases, 10,823 total cases and a total of 255 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 11 new cases, 1,612 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 23 new cases, 1,401 total cases and a total of 34 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Bamberg school plans

Bamberg Districts 1 and 2 will revert to virtual learning for all students from Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Wednesday, Sept. 8.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, principals and teachers will be informing students and parents how to access online learning and classroom materials during virtual days.

Should parents/families require mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, they can request these at their child’s school or complete the online application. Also, to receive a mobile hotspot, parents must return a signed “acceptable user” agreement.

The district will provide an update on resuming in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

All staff except those in isolation or in quarantine are to report to schools and work at normal working times.

Parents and staff should note: If you have been given specific quarantine or isolation timelines due to sickness or exposure, you must adhere to those timelines regardless of the district’s virtual learning dates. Further, please be advised per DHEC guidelines, home testing results are not acceptable for the shorter (7 day) quarantine option.

