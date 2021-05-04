Bamberg County schools: Brown to lead two districts; boards preparing for consolidation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon returning to open session, a joint statement was read stating that both districts have been preparing for consolidation with the intention of reducing the decline in student population and “creating opportunities for academic success” for every student in the county.

The districts’ consolidation plan has been approved by the South Carolina Department of Education.

“In planning for consolidation, the district sought to keep student achievement and success at the forefront of the planning process,” the joint statement said. “With the leadership of the Bamberg County School District ready to serve, the district seeks to build a stronger consolidated district.”

The joint statement notes that the plan to improve declining student enrollment is to “recruit talented educational professionals committed to the district's future and strengthen the communities of Bamberg County.”

“The district will move forward in its mission to serve the community by educating children and future leaders of Bamberg County,” the districts said.

The meeting was held less than a week after Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, introduced Senate Bill 771 to require the consolidation of the districts.