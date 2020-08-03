Bamberg County school plans OK’d

The S.C. Department of Education has approved general back-to-school reopening plans for Bamberg County School District 1 and Bamberg County School District 2.
The department has approved a total of 36 school district plans so far.
Bamberg 1
All Bamberg County School District 1 students will begin the school year virtually on Monday, Aug. 24. Students will have the option of resuming face-to-face classroom instruction following Labor Day on Sept. 8.
The face-to-face option will be contingent upon COVID-19 conditions in the district.
Bamberg 1 parents need to inform the school district by Tuesday, Aug. 4 via an online survey as to whether they will continue with virtual or online learning for the entire grading period (preK-8) or semester (9-12). The survey is available on the district website.
Once a parent and child are committed to online learning or face-to-face learning, they will not be able to change their instruction option.
The district also has a plan in place should a child get sick when receiving in-person or face-to-face instruction.
The ill child will have the option to go to virtual learning and will be able to return to the classroom setting when deemed well enough by a doctor.
Students learning virtually and in the face-to-face setting will have the same classroom instruction time and test-taking time with the same expectations and standards.
Bamberg 2
Bamberg School District 2 will begin its school year virtually on Aug. 24. Students will have the option to return to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 14.
The status of COVID-19 will be monitored to determine if plans need to be altered due to the progression of the virus, according to a district press release.
Parents will have an opportunity to choose the form of instruction they want their children to have during the three-week period of virtual learning. Forms will be available for parents to fill out during this time period.
A hybrid A/B schedule will give children the ability to attend school either on Monday and Wednesday, on Tuesday and Thursday, or continue with all-virtual classes.
Officials will have the opportunity to conduct a deep cleaning of schools before students return on Monday of the following week.
The district will enforce certain protocols, including social distancing, wearing of masks, cleaning of buses, limiting bus capacity and sanitization of rooms and cafeterias.
Parents are asked to contact their children's schools to receive further instruction.
When students return to face-to-face learning, they will be able to go into a new preK-5 elementary school and newly renovated middle and high schools, according to the press release.
SCDE criteria
In order for back-to-school reopening plans to be approved, school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE. The criteria include offering both a virtual and face-to-face option.
Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback and face higher standards for earning passing grades, according to a SCDE press release.
A face mask requirement will be in place for all school bus riders, including students, drivers and staff.
The SCDE and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control expect and strongly encourage all students and staff to wear face masks within school buildings.
Concerned about COVID-19?
