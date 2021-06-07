Bamberg County School District consolidation advancing; lawmakers: Bill merging districts will pass soon

Each board member would represent an election district drawn from the combined areas of Bamberg-Ehrhardt School District 1 and Denmark-Olar School District 2.

Bamberg said he plans to make a technical change to the Senate bill that would not change its substance.

He said his change would have only three of the appointed board members up for election after the first year of consolidation and not the entire board, as proposed in the Senate bill.

Bamberg said the change would ensure “institutional knowledge” remains on the board by keeping some board members who went through the consolidation process on the board to help new board members.

As part of the consolidation transition, the 2022 tax millage would be determined and calculated by the S.C. Department of Revenue based on the 2021 levy of the two present school districts and the value of a mill in each district.

The new school district would have total fiscal autonomy beginning in 2024.

Bamberg said legislators are still working on addressing the bond debt situation of the school districts.