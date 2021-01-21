Bamberg County School District 2: Sojourner plans to retire; superintendent leaves in June

Dr. Thelma Sojourner looks back with pride on the time she spent molding young minds in Bamberg County School District 2.

The BCSD2 superintendent will retire on June 30 after 50 years of service in education. She made the announcement on Thursday.

“It's been marvelous. I have no regrets. None at all. I have just enjoyed working with the community, with all of the students that I've taught over the years. I've enjoyed working with the people, the faculty and staff, the administrators. I've enjoyed the entire gamut, all of it,” Sojourner said.

Sojourner was born in Bamberg and raised in Denmark. She began in the district as a math teacher at Denmark-Olar Elementary School in 1971. She later served as a reading teacher.

“From that, I moved on up and started working with the Title I program as the coordinator. From Title I coordinator, I moved into the district office in 1990 as an administrator. I was supervisor of federal programs and instruction. I worked in that position for some number of years and then in 2000, I went to the elementary school and served as a principal for four years,” Sojourner said.