Bamberg County School District 2: Return to district is leader’s dream; Simmons named interim superintendent

Bamberg County School District 2 has named one of its own interim superintendent.
Dr. Deonia Simmons, a graduate and recent principal of Denmark-Olar High School, was named to the position unanimously by the district's board of trustees. Simmons began March 1.
“When I started out 20 years ago in education, I hoped and dreamed this would come to pass,” Simmons said.
“Everything I have done in the past 20 years I believe has been in preparation for this day. It is a fulfillment of a lifelong dream. To be chosen as superintendent for my home school district is significant to me,” he said.
Simmons said he will strive to lead the district in a positive direction for all students, “and to make the process of consolidation with Bamberg School District 1 as smooth as possible.”
The targeted year for consolidation is going to be the 2022-2023 school year.
Simmons says he has already been in discussions with Bamberg School District 1 Interim Superintendent Dottie Brown about combining programs so that when consolidation does happen, the district will have been well on its way to making it a reality.
The board selected Simmons due to his knowledge and familiarity with the district's operations.
“He is well thought of by staff members and the community,” the board said in a press release. “Consolidation of the Bamberg County school districts is in our immediate future, and Dr. Simmons will serve and assist the district to move forward through this transition.”
“Our goal is to have our district and our students fully prepared for the consolidated district,” the release said.
Simmons’ appointment follows the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Thelma Sojourner, who left the district after 50 years of service.
Simmons graduated from Denmark-Olar High School in 1988.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Voorhees College in Denmark, where he majored in biology and minored in chemistry.
Simmons earned his master’s degree in educational leadership and his doctoral degree in organizational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He is currently enrolled at Luther Rice College and Seminary, where he is pursuing a master's degree in divinity.
Simmons began his educational career in Nassau County, Florida, where he served as a science teacher, dean of students, assistant principal and middle school principal.
Simmons relocated back to South Carolina where he became superintendent of Hampton County School District 2.
Following his tenure at Hampton School District 2, Simmons served as the director of the Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence in Ridgeland.
Simmons was recruited by Atlantic Education Partners, a national educational consulting firm in Chicago, Illinois, to serve as a senior education consultant.
His primary responsibility was to provide leadership to the schools served by the organization in Chicago. He led the turnaround efforts in some of Chicago Public School’s lowest-performing high schools.