Bamberg County School District 2: Return to district is leader’s dream; Simmons named interim superintendent

Bamberg County School District 2 has named one of its own interim superintendent.

Dr. Deonia Simmons, a graduate and recent principal of Denmark-Olar High School, was named to the position unanimously by the district's board of trustees. Simmons began March 1.

“When I started out 20 years ago in education, I hoped and dreamed this would come to pass,” Simmons said.

“Everything I have done in the past 20 years I believe has been in preparation for this day. It is a fulfillment of a lifelong dream. To be chosen as superintendent for my home school district is significant to me,” he said.

Simmons said he will strive to lead the district in a positive direction for all students, “and to make the process of consolidation with Bamberg School District 1 as smooth as possible.”

The targeted year for consolidation is going to be the 2022-2023 school year.

Simmons says he has already been in discussions with Bamberg School District 1 Interim Superintendent Dottie Brown about combining programs so that when consolidation does happen, the district will have been well on its way to making it a reality.