Bamberg County school consolidation push planned; lawmakers will introduce bill combining districts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local lawmakers say Bamberg County’s school districts may lose out on state incentives if they don’t consolidate quickly.

“It is not rocket science here. We have to move forward as a county by consolidating now,” said Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.

"If you do it now while there is a substantial financial incentive on the table to do it, it ensures that you as a citizen in Bamberg save some doggone money," he said. "If we don't do it, then we will get nothing."

Bamberg and Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, discussed the issue Monday during a joint meeting of the two Bamberg County school boards.

They plan to introduce legislation consolidating the districts when they return to Columbia in September.

"We want to be as transparent about this process as we can," Hutto said. "It is going to happen at some point. Right now we have an opportunity for it to happen on terms we negotiate, that we decide."

The S.C. Department of Education has said it will give the districts $7 million once a consolidation bill is passed and the new board for a consolidated district is appointed.

Hutto said a bill could probably be passed in two weeks.