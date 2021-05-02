Bamberg County school boards will meet together; consolidation bill topic of gathering

Each board member would represent an election district drawn from the combined areas of the former Bamberg-Ehrhardt School District 1 and the former Denmark-Olar School District 2.

The 2022 tax millage would be determined and calculated by the S.C. Department of Revenue based on the 2021 levy of the two present school districts and the value of a mill in each district.

The new school district would have total fiscal autonomy beginning in 2024.

The bill requires three readings in the S.C. Senate before moving to the S.C. House for three readings. When both bodies agree on the bill, it will go to the governor's desk for his signature.

Both Hutto and Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, have said they wish to move forward with the consolidation of the districts. They say consolidation would reduce administrative costs and equalize teacher pay.

In addition to consolidation, other items for discussion and action include employment/personnel recommendations, student personnel matters, contractual matters and legal matters.

Due to continued concern regarding COVID-19, only those individuals that are essential to the meeting and the media will be allowed.

All others can view the meeting at https://youtu.be/JlGFcgjoD6s, as well Bamberg School District 1 and Bamberg School District 2 (Denmark-Olar) Facebook pages.

