Bamberg County’s jobless rate tops state

Bamberg County had the state's highest unemployment rate in July, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Bamberg County's unemployment rate in July was 8.9%, up from 8.8% in June.

The rate was the highest of the state's 46 counties for the month.

Orangeburg County had an unemployment rate of 7.9% in July. That’s a decline from 8.1% in June.

Orangeburg County's unemployment rate was the third-highest in the state.

Local unemployment rates typically spike in summer in The T&D Region due to seasonal layoffs.

Calhoun County’s rate was 4.8% in July. That’s down from 5% in June.

It had the state’s 17th-highest unemployment rate, tied with Colleton County.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 4.3% in July. It was 4.5% in June.

“Total employment now tops the pre-pandemic level of February 2020,” DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “Employers are full speed ahead with recovery as well. Hiring has picked back up in the leisure and hospitality industry, which was the hardest hit by the pandemic.”