Airport Road in Bamberg County has been widened and resurfaced with funding from the Bamberg County C-Fund Committee.

An allotment of $190,000 in state road funds was approved for the project, which was completed last week.

C-Fund Chairman Harold Johnson said, “We are happy to do our part to help improve Airport Road because doing so will assist with recruiting new business and industry to Bamberg County.”

Likewise, Bamberg County Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman noted, “Airport Road is important infrastructure in Bamberg County, and professionally maintaining it is necessary to attract new businesses.”

According to Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston, “This paving project will make the Bamberg County Airport more attractive, which will lead to more pilots registering their airplanes here, and that will open the door for more economic growth in Bamberg County.”