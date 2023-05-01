Bamberg County residents are being encouraged to apply for the Federal Communications Commission Affordable Connectivity Program.

FCC Consumer Education and Outreach Specialist Anthony Butler explained recently that the program could save residents $30 per month on broadband internet services and $100 toward a computer.

Currently, over 16 million households across the United States participate in ACP, including 33% of those in Bamberg County.

However, approximately 1,677 eligible Bamberg County households are not currently receiving this benefit.

Households with an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible.

Households may also be eligible if a member meets at least one of the criteria below:

• Participates in any of the following assistance programs: SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

• Participates in any of the following Tribal specific programs:

Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations or Tribal Head Start (income-based).

• Participates in the Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider's existing low-income internet program.

Steps to enroll include:

• Visit Affordable Connectivity.gov to submit an application or print a mail-in application

• Contact your preferred participating provider to select an eligible plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

Some providers may have an alternative application that they will ask you to complete.

Those requiring assistance with application completion should call the Bamberg County Office on Aging at 803-245-3021 or visit the office at 498 Log Branch Road, Bamberg.