Bamberg County resident dies of COVID

A Bamberg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

S.C. DHEC released figures covering a three-day period on Monday.

Statewide, there were 2,046 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 739,277 and confirmed deaths is 12,383.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 20 new cases, 13,247 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,929 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,570 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.