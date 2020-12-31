Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident died of coronavirus on Christmas Eve, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 56 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nine more Bamberg County residents and seven more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 3,234 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 39 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 283,424 and confirmed deaths to 4,885.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 56 new cases, 4,924 total cases and a total of 146 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 931 total cases and a total of 40 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 769 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 3 probable deaths.