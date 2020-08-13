Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An elderly Bamberg County resident has died of the coronavirus, and a probable new death in Orangeburg County is under investigation, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. All were elderly.

An additional 30 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with four Calhoun County residents and one Bamberg County resident.

Statewide, there are 907 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051 and confirmed deaths to 2,089.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 2,491 total cases, 15,302 estimated cases and a total of 69 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new cases, 479 total cases, 2,949 estimated cases and a total of 26 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 383 total cases, 2,353 estimated cases and a total of 12 deaths and 1 probable death.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region: