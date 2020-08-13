Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

An elderly Bamberg County resident has died of the coronavirus, and a probable new death in Orangeburg County is under investigation, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. All were elderly.
An additional 30 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with four Calhoun County residents and one Bamberg County resident.
Statewide, there are 907 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051 and confirmed deaths to 2,089.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 2,491 total cases, 15,302 estimated cases and a total of 69 deaths and 1 probable death.
• Bamberg County: 1 new cases, 479 total cases, 2,949 estimated cases and a total of 26 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 383 total cases, 2,353 estimated cases and a total of 12 deaths and 1 probable death.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 88 total cases, 541 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 61 total cases, 375 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 84 total cases, 516 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 2 new cases, 125 total cases, 768 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 2 new cases, 110 total cases, 676 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 9 new cases, 166 total cases, 1,020 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 47 total cases, 289 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 142 total cases, 872 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new cases, 54 total cases, 332 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 12 new cases, 872 total cases, 5,357 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 2 new cases, 397 total cases, 2,439 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 43 total cases, 264 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 new cases, 163 total cases, 1,001 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases, 123 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 69 total cases, 424 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 5 new cases, 69 total cases, 424 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 1 new case, 260 total cases, 1,597 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 0 new cases, 169 total cases, 1,038 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases, 141 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 76 total cases, 467 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 60 total cases, 369 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 2 new cases, 384 total cases, 2,359 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 3 new cases, 312 total cases, 1,917 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 1 new case, 124 total cases, 762 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
