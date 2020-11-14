 Skip to main content
Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus
A Bamberg County resident has died of coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the South Carolina Department of Health of Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Also, 15 Orangeburg County residents, one Bamberg County resident and two Calhoun County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,617 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 182,943 and confirmed deaths to 3,844.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 15 new cases, 3,482 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 701 total cases and a total of 36 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 515 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

