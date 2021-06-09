Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident died May 29 of coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Statewide, there are 162 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,584 and confirmed deaths to 8,601.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,207 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,455 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,225 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.