Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident died Dec. 29 of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, Orangeburg County has 48 more cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has eight and Calhoun County has seven.

Statewide, there are 2,644 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 326,588 and confirmed deaths to 5,315.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 48 new cases, 5,691 total cases and a total of 157 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,019 total cases and a total of 41 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 880 total cases and a total of 19 deaths and 3 probable deaths.