Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident in the 65 and over age range has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, there are six more reported cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County, four in Calhoun County and one in Bamberg County.

Statewide, there are 229 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,787 and confirmed deaths to 3,203.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 3,107 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 644 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 454 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.