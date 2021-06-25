 Skip to main content
Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus
A Bamberg County resident died of the coronavirus on June 15, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

Statewide, there are 88 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,836 and confirmed deaths to 8,640.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 9,196 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,459 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,224 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

