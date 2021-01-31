Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

An additional 71 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with eight Calhoun County residents and eight Bamberg County residents.

Statewide, there are 2,649 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 23 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 396,712 and confirmed deaths to 6,355.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 71 new cases, 7,173 total cases and a total of 179 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,200 total cases and a total of 43 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 1,057 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

