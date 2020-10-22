 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 illustration (copy)

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

A Bamberg County resident died of coronavirus on Sept. 11, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five Bamberg County residents.

Statewide, there are 921 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 40 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 160,384 and confirmed deaths to 3,526.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3,261 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 676 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 495 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Good Hope AME recognized

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News