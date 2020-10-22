Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident died of coronavirus on Sept. 11, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five Bamberg County residents.

Statewide, there are 921 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 40 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 160,384 and confirmed deaths to 3,526.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3,261 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 676 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 495 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.