Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus
A Bamberg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 2,409 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 110 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 653,430 and confirmed deaths is 9,999.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 20 new cases, 11,944 total cases and a total of 278 deaths and 15 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,767 total cases and a total of 59 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,482 total cases and a total of 38 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

