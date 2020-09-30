Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident in the 35 to 64 age category has died of the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.

In addition, three more Orangeburg County residents and two more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 197 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,623 and confirmed deaths to 3,186.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 3,105 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 645 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 451 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

