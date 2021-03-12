Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident died Wednesday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

Statewide, there are 756 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 453,093 and confirmed deaths to 7,814.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 8,438 total cases and a total of 216 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,380 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 1,156 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.