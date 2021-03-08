Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident died of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Statewide, there are 562 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 450,578 and confirmed deaths to 7,748.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 23 new cases, 8,386 total cases and a total of 215 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,378 total cases and a total of 49 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,142 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.