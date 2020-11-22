Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident died of coronavirus on Nov. 4, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

DHEC also reported that 13 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,066 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 193,787 and confirmed deaths to 3,982.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 3,599 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 717 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 529 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.