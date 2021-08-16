Bamberg County resident dies of coronavirus; 123 new cases over three days in T&D Region

A Bamberg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC released figures from Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A total of 103 Orangeburg County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the three-day period.

Also, nine more Bamberg County residents and 11 more Calhoun County residents also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 8,351 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 65 confirmed deaths

The total number of confirmed cases is now 543,603 and confirmed deaths is 8,910.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 103 new cases, 9,856 total cases and a total of 249 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 1,516 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 11 new cases, 1,287 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.