Bamberg County recreation grant deadline May 26

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Citizens Recreation Study Committee announced the deadline to submit the 2020 Bamberg County recreation grant application is May 26 at noon.

The application is available on the Bamberg County website or at the Bamberg County Administration Office at 1234 North St., Bamberg. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended to use the website or request the application via email rather than visit the offices in person.

The committee will place emphasis and priority on proposals that serve a large portion of the youth (18 and under) of Bamberg County. Additionally, projects which have not received previous funding will also receive priority. Approved projects will be funded on a reimbursement basis; all items must be purchased between July 1, 2019 and before June 30, 2020.

To be considered for funding, applications must be complete and submitted to the Bamberg County administrator’s office at the Bamberg Courthouse Annex at 1234 North St., Bamberg, by noon on May 26. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, please consider submitting completed applications by email to Mrs. Rose R. Shepherd at shepherdrr@bambergcounty.sc.gov or via mail to P.O. Box 149, Bamberg, SC 29003, if possible.

Applications are available at the Courthouse Annex or on the Bamberg County website: http://www.bambergcountysc.gov/recreation-grants.

