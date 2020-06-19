Bamberg County Recreation Grant deadline extended

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bamberg County Council has extended the deadline for Bamberg County Recreation Grant applications until noon Tuesday, June 23.

The application is available on the Bamberg County website or at the Bamberg County Administration Office at 1234 North Street, Bamberg.

The Citizens Recreation Study Committee will place emphasis and priority on proposals that serve a large portion of the youth (18 and under) of Bamberg County. Additionally, projects which have not received previous funding will also receive priority.

Approved projects will be funded on a reimbursement basis; all items must be purchased between July 1, 2019 and before June 30, 2020.

To be considered for funding, applications must be complete and submitted to Bamberg County Administrator’s office in the Bamberg Courthouse Annex at 1234 North Street, Bamberg by noon Tuesday, June 23.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is preferred that completed applications be emailed to Rose R. Shepherd at shepherdrr@bambergcounty.sc.gov

Applications are available on the Bamberg County website: www.bambergcountysc.gov/recreation-grants

