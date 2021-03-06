Bamberg County receives home testing kits

Sue Clayton, chairperson of the Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County, wrote, “No face-to-face contact means you can pretend to listen while our concerns are read into the record. Then you can conveniently forget to respond to our inquiries and concerns.”

She said concerns remain on issues such as the extension of the administrator's contract.

Councilman Clint Carter said he feels council members themselves are sometimes “kept in the dark” on what's going on in the county.

"I ain't gonna say they hid, but they're not brought out like they should be. And it ain't just to the ones that's newly elected, it's all of us. We don't have all the information most of the time that we should have regarding issues and things going forward, and I'm a little concerned of where we're headed. And how fast we're getting there is the major problem," Carter said.

Councilman Evert Comer Jr. said a council retreat that’s open to the public is needed to allay concerns.

“Hopefully we'll get to that point again in the future,” Comer said.

Other business