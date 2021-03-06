Bamberg County receives home testing kits

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston on Monday said the county has received 1,000 home COVID-19 testing kits to be distributed among county residents, with several vaccination opportunities also available within the community.
The county received the kits from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“These kits cost around $116 a piece, and DHEC provided 1,000 of these at no cost to Bamberg County residents. We will be the second county in the state behind Chester County to have these,” Preston said.
“We're setting up a program now to start to distribute these countywide through our fire departments and through the Council on Aging, too. ... Any citizen in Bamberg County would qualify. We're going to offer up to two kits per family,” he said.
Preston also outlined the ways the community can get coronavirus vaccinations.
DHEC will host vaccine drives from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at the Bamberg County Health Department at 370 Log Branch Road in Bamberg.
“You've got to register and schedule your appointment and, of course, DHEC continues to tell us they're working on a new and improved registration process,” Preston said.
Individuals must register and schedule an appointment through the Centers for Disease Control’s Vaccine Administration Management System website at www.vams.cdc.gov.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can be accessed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 1-866-365-8110 for more information on setting up appointments.
Preston said Bamberg Family Practice at 2113 Main Highway in Bamberg is also hosting vaccine clinics from 2:30 to 5 p.m. every Thursday. Only walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments will be made.
The administrator said the Family Health Center site at 5616 Carolina Highway in Denmark is also administering the vaccine by appointment only during its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals are asked to call 803-531-6900 to schedule a vaccination.
The CVS Pharmacy in Denmark is also administering vaccine by appointment only during pharmacy hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Individuals can call 800-746-7287 or visit www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-banner-1-coronavirus-vaccine.
Roads
Also during his report, Preston stated that the County C-Fund Committee met in February and approved $381,290 for the paving of the following state roads located in the county:
• School Drive
• Hammond Street
• College Street
• Cave Avenue
• Double K Road
• Pentecostal Street
• Lancaster Street
“Right now the engineers are developing a list of county roads that they're going to recommend to be rocked and paved,” Preston said, with that list to be considered at the C-Fund Committee's next meeting.
Finances
Also during the meeting, County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave a January financial report, stating that the county had income of $3,036,768.08, with expenses coming in at $924,456.43, resulting in a positive balance of $2,112,311.65. Combined with a negative bank balance of $809,109.50 at the end of December, the total positive balance totaled $1,303,202.15.
Bamberg County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county’s general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of January of $6,108,871, with expenses coming in at $4,518,440, for a positive general fund balance of $1,590,431.
Overall, countywide, departments continue to stay within their budgets, Thomas said.
Public comments
Preston read several emailed comments from county residents, including Ken Ahlin, Miriam Beard, Sue Clayton and Sue Greenberg.
Ahlin continued to ask for council to hold in-person meetings for better transparency, noting that citizens have “a legitimate concern when it comes to sky-high tax rates, especially concerning vehicle tax rates.”
Sue Clayton, chairperson of the Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County, wrote, “No face-to-face contact means you can pretend to listen while our concerns are read into the record. Then you can conveniently forget to respond to our inquiries and concerns.”
She said concerns remain on issues such as the extension of the administrator's contract.
Councilman Clint Carter said he feels council members themselves are sometimes “kept in the dark” on what's going on in the county.
"I ain't gonna say they hid, but they're not brought out like they should be. And it ain't just to the ones that's newly elected, it's all of us. We don't have all the information most of the time that we should have regarding issues and things going forward, and I'm a little concerned of where we're headed. And how fast we're getting there is the major problem," Carter said.
Councilman Evert Comer Jr. said a council retreat that’s open to the public is needed to allay concerns.
“Hopefully we'll get to that point again in the future,” Comer said.
Other business
• Council approved a proclamation designating April 30, 2021 as Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. Day. Todd is the ninth president of Denmark Technical College and was recently named the 2021 Shining Star by the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs for his commitment to rebranding and restoring the legacy of the two-year HBCU.
• Council approved the following representatives to the County Planning Commission: Runelle Weeks, District 1; Douglas Stokes, District 2; William Dennis, District 3; Robert Hurst, District 4; and James Welson, District 5.
District 7 representative William Hiers will remain in his seat until a replacement is named, while the District 6 seat remains vacant until a replacement is named for it.
• Council approved first reading by title only to an ordinance authorizing the lease of hangar space at the county airport to Crosswind Aviation LLC.
The county had previously given final third reading to an ordinance authorizing the leasing of certain Bamberg County Airport spaces and facilities, along with the granting of certain privileges, to limited fixed-based operators and the sale of aviation fuel at bulk rates.
“This company that's moving in ... own their own planes. They manage other planes for other individuals. They're going to be selling jet fuel themselves. They'll be paying us a fee for that,” Preston said. “Once you start to get people in those hangars ... then it creates an opportunity for business to come along and set up a fixed-based operation that provides the possibility for federal grant money.”
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.