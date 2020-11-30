BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from November 2-13, 2020.
•Johnnie L. Corbett and Jean N. Corbett to Embree Station, LLC for $5 and other considerable contribution, TMN 0125-00-00-006.
•Richard B. Ness to Richard Aaron Ness for $5 love and affection, TMN 0054-00-00-070.
•Monnie Sease to Monnie Sease, Jr. for $5 love and affection, TMN 0072-07-01-009.
•Dana Price Wilson aka Dana P. Wilson to Amy L. Edwards and David J. Musolf for $347,400, TMN 0086-06-02-018.
•Robert Lee Barnes to Bumzler Properties, LLC of West Columbia, SC for $5 and no other consideration, TMNs 0098-00-00-031 and 0098-00-00-032.
•Brian W. Reed to Tractor Road Bamberg, SC, LLC (c/o Gladstone Land Corporation /Bill Frisbie of McClean, VA) for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0054-00-00-073.
•Tractor Road, LLC to Tractor Road Bamberg, SC, LLC (c/o Gladstone Land Corporation /Bill Frisbie of McClean, VA) for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0054-00-00-009.
•Herbert Edward Fail to Christopher Ryan Fail for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0028-00-00-065.
•Herman D. Brown and Leslie S. Brown to Herman D. Brown, SR. and Leslie S. Brown (Life Estate), Teresa B. Carter and Herman D. Brown, Jr. for $5, love and affection, TMN 0064-00-00-005.
•The estate of John Marion Creech to Carl Owen LaBruce Koon of Leesville, SC for $300,000, TMN 0012-00-00-002.
•Angela Davis Waters as Trustee of the Angela Davis Waters Revocable Trust to Michael Scott Brown and Kelli D. Brown for $80,000, TMNs 0092-01-01-014 and 0092-01-01-001.
•Joseph E. Macaluso, Mary M. Macaluso and Gary D. Graham to Buford Locke Anderson for $186,000, TMS# 0087-06-03-012.
•Brubaker Acres, Inc. to Brubaker Farms, Inc. for $120,000, TMNs 0011-00-00-005 (p/o) and 0011-00-00-013 (p/o).
•Tony Martin Bunch, Norris Lynn Bunch, Billy Howard Bunch, Betty Marie Bunch and Scotty Brady Bunch to Eddie Alton Bunch for $5, love and affection, TMN 0072-06-07-006.
•Tiffany K. Jackson to Antonie C. Perry for $77,000, TMN 0039-03-06-002.
•Dorothy M. Rose, Life Estate Interest Deed to Angeline H. Reed for $1, love and affection, TMN 0072-07-02-017.
•Sandra W. Reed by Manning Wayne Reed, Attorney in Fact to Ted Brandt Family L.P. for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0048-00-00-009.
•Eunice Hutto and Wanda Still to Eloise Hutto for $7,000, TMN 0073-01-01-003.
•John Daniel Irons to Nancy L. Mack for $5, love and affection, TMN 0088-04-01-011.
•Helen K. Beard to Rebecca Beard Rivas for $5, love and affection, TMN 0065-00-00-047.
•James P. Beard to James Michael Beard for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0095-00-00-047.
•James P. Beard to Steven P. Beard for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0095-00-00-047.
•James P. Beard to Rebecca Beard Rivas for $5, love and affection, portion of 0095-00-00-047 and 0095-00-00-035.
•Donald A. Riddle and Jennifer D. Riddle to Marvin Hutson and Lori W. Hutson for $18,000, TMN 0021-00-00-82.
•Sybil S. Smoak and Justin Kyle Smoak to Walter G. O’Rear for $1,000, TMN 0028-04-11-003.
•Rekha Rai Mathur, Ritesh Mathur and Reena Moorman to Burnette Whetstone for $105,000, TMNs 0086-08-04-021 and 0086-03-06-015.
