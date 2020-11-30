BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from November 2-13, 2020.

•Johnnie L. Corbett and Jean N. Corbett to Embree Station, LLC for $5 and other considerable contribution, TMN 0125-00-00-006.

•Richard B. Ness to Richard Aaron Ness for $5 love and affection, TMN 0054-00-00-070.

•Monnie Sease to Monnie Sease, Jr. for $5 love and affection, TMN 0072-07-01-009.

•Dana Price Wilson aka Dana P. Wilson to Amy L. Edwards and David J. Musolf for $347,400, TMN 0086-06-02-018.

•Robert Lee Barnes to Bumzler Properties, LLC of West Columbia, SC for $5 and no other consideration, TMNs 0098-00-00-031 and 0098-00-00-032.

•Brian W. Reed to Tractor Road Bamberg, SC, LLC (c/o Gladstone Land Corporation /Bill Frisbie of McClean, VA) for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0054-00-00-073.

•Tractor Road, LLC to Tractor Road Bamberg, SC, LLC (c/o Gladstone Land Corporation /Bill Frisbie of McClean, VA) for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0054-00-00-009.

•Herbert Edward Fail to Christopher Ryan Fail for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0028-00-00-065.