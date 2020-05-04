BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from March 1 to March 31, 2020.
- W. Randolph Eubanks, PR of the estate of Camille Eubanks to Christopher Ryan Bamberg of Charleston SC for $135,000, TMN 0012-00-00-014.
- James Martin Harvey, Jr., Special Referee for Bamberg County to the United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture for $45,000, TMN 0072-00-00-060.
- Lisa Smith Peay to Michael A. Peay for $15 and pursuant to the Decree of Divorce, TMN 0059-00-00-028.
- R. Steven Chandler, LLC and R. Steven Chandler, Individually to the Estate of William D. Rhoad, III for $1 in lieu of foreclosure, TMN 0087-02-13-002.
- Bonnie H. Harrison to Laura M. Kasman and Alexander Kasman for $85,000, Parcel ID 0038-14-01-032 and TMS 0038-14-01-034.
- Virginia Lois Rickenbaker a/k/a Virginia Lois R. Grant to Danielle Grant Murdaugh for $5, love and affection, TMN 0101-02-00-008.
- Donald M. Smith, PR of the Estate of James V. Hightower to Jessep Gleaton for $109,000, TMN 0054-00-00-15.
- Grady H. Neeley, Jr. and Ruth E. Neeley to Grady H. Neeley, Jr. and Ruth E. Neeley as joint tenants with right of survivorship for $5.00, love and affection, TMS 0018-02-04-003.
- Luke Chavis a/k/a Luke Chavis, Jr. to RBS Developers, LLC for $540,000, TMN 0041-00-00-001, 0041-00-00-012 and 0041-00-00-013.
- Sandra F. Dempsey to Monica M. Herring for $195,000, TMN 0086-00-00-054.
- Charles W. Boltin to Eugene M. Varn and David L. Johns, as Trustees of the W.H. Varn, Jr. Trust for $9,000, portion of TMN 0145-00-00-001.
- Thomas E. Kemp, Jr. to Michael E. Priester and Donna B. Priester of Summerville, SC, for $10,000, TMN 0092-01-01-010, 0092-01-02-007 and –02-01-02-008.
- The Mortgage Centre, Inc. to Lillie S. Crapse of Orangeburg, SC for valuable consideration, TMN 0038-12-05-040, 0038-08-04-025, 0039-03-01-004 and 0087-07-03-030.
- Austin T. Hankins to Donald Matthew Morris and Dawn J. Morris of Branchville, SC for $5, and in lieu of foreclosure, TMN 0039-00-00-070 and 0038-12-06-001.
- John Edward Jones and Joseph Michael Jones to Charles Timothy Jones of Ruffin, SC for $5, love and affection, TMN 0138-00-00-086 and 0144-00-00-012.
- Carolyn B. White to Elease Michelle Gilbert and Harold L. Gilbert, Sr. for $67,000, TMN 0038-07-01-002.
- Herman Williams and Mary Williams to Herman Williams and Mary Williams (Right of Survivorship) for $1, love and affection, TMN 0038-13-03-007.
- Gaston Untoria to Yaumelkis Untoria for $5, and pursuant to Divorce Decree, TMN 0081-00-00-024.
- Yaumelkis Untoria to Fernando Enriquez and Dinorah Enriquez of Miami, FL for $45,000, TMN 0081-00-00-024.
- Collis Embry Boyd, Trustee of the Susan Herden Boyd Revocable Trust to Rebeccah E. Heath of Meggett, SC for $142,000, TMN 0145-00-00-056.
- William R. Meyer to William R. Meyer (Life Estate), Michael S. Meyer and William C. Meyer for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0062-00-00-011.
- William R. Meyer to William R. Meyer (Life Estate) and Mary Frances Smith for $5, love and affection, TMN 0062-00-00-016 and a portion of 0062-00-00-011.
- Tamica A. Henderson, PR of the estate of Mary Ann Frazier to Ted Henderson of Orangeburg, SC for $3,000, TMN 0036-02-00-018.
- Bentley Price, Presiding Judge Bamberg County Court of Common Pleas to Enterprise Bank of SC for $56,836.97, TMS 0080-00-00-003 and 0080-00-00-003.01.
- Patricia C. Walker to Dana Bessinger Stokes for $5, love and affection, TMN 0039-00-00-058.
- Patricia E. Rice and Barbara A. Smith to Sherry L. Rowe for $5, love and affection, TMN 0086-04-01-051.
- Larry D. Archie a/k/a Larry D. Archer a/k/a Larry Archer to Glenda L. Pough for $1, love and affection, TMN 0038-13-03-004.
- Simons Land and Timber, LLC to KRN Investment Group, LLC for $90,000, TMN 0088-00-00-049.
- Val Patrice Gittens and William H. Robinson to Johnny Grimes, Jr. and Michelle R. Grimes for $25,000, TMN 0072-03-04-003.
- Todd L. Crosby to Brian Tyler Ayer and Autumn C. Carter for $48,000, TMN 0126-00-00-041.
- Hagood Allen, Jr. to Steven B. Martin for $100,000, TMN 0078-00-00-020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.