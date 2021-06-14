BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from May 3-31, 2021.

•David Anderson to Melo Business Ventures, LLC, of Branchville, SC, for $5, TMN 0144-00-00-002.

•Linda H. Brigman to Delmar L. Diem and Lonita J. Diem for $70,000, TMN 0054-00-00-042.

•Charles McMillan and Tchaikousky I. McMillan to Matthew Beard, Jr. for $5,000, TMN 0098-00-00-052.

•Timothy Korver, Andrew Korver and Mary Korver to Christopher L. Holland for $185,000, TMN 0010-00-00-001.

•Ann L. Lee to Kenneth C. Sheffield, Jr. and Mary M. Sheffield for $399,000, TMNs 0028-00-00-055 and 0013-00-00-012.

•Kathy Brown, Virgil Laboard and Ronald Laboard to Kimberley Cindy Brown, of Jacksonville, FL, for $5, TMS# 0137-00-00-009.

•Charles Graham to Jan Sandifer Graham for $5, love and affection, TMN 0144-00-00-013.

•Grady H. Neeley to Melissa Neeley Spring and Elizabeth Neeley Mitchum, of Columbia, SC, for $5, love and affection, TMN 0018-02-04-002.

•Jonathan Colby Ayer to Ted Brandt Family Partnership, LLC for $101,696, TMN 0048-00-00-019.