BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from May 3-31, 2021.
•David Anderson to Melo Business Ventures, LLC, of Branchville, SC, for $5, TMN 0144-00-00-002.
•Linda H. Brigman to Delmar L. Diem and Lonita J. Diem for $70,000, TMN 0054-00-00-042.
•Charles McMillan and Tchaikousky I. McMillan to Matthew Beard, Jr. for $5,000, TMN 0098-00-00-052.
•Timothy Korver, Andrew Korver and Mary Korver to Christopher L. Holland for $185,000, TMN 0010-00-00-001.
•Ann L. Lee to Kenneth C. Sheffield, Jr. and Mary M. Sheffield for $399,000, TMNs 0028-00-00-055 and 0013-00-00-012.
•Kathy Brown, Virgil Laboard and Ronald Laboard to Kimberley Cindy Brown, of Jacksonville, FL, for $5, TMS# 0137-00-00-009.
•Charles Graham to Jan Sandifer Graham for $5, love and affection, TMN 0144-00-00-013.
•Grady H. Neeley to Melissa Neeley Spring and Elizabeth Neeley Mitchum, of Columbia, SC, for $5, love and affection, TMN 0018-02-04-002.
•Jonathan Colby Ayer to Ted Brandt Family Partnership, LLC for $101,696, TMN 0048-00-00-019.
•Richard Varnadoe to Jerry Murdaugh and Tekoah Murdaugh for $1,500, TMN 0095-00-00-015.
•Arciterra FD Ehrhardt, SC, LLC to EHRDOLL, LLC, of Durham, NC, for $780,000, TMN 0097-03-01-005.
•Zion United Methodist Church to Zion United Methodist Cemetery Association for $5, TMN 0119-00-00-015.
•Zion United Methodist Church to Edisto Mennonite Church, of Branchville, SC, for $50,000, TMN 0119-00-00-015.
•Vaidehi S. Patel to James L. Vettraino, of Aiken, SC, for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMNs 0086-02-03-005 and 0086-02-03-007.
•Sonya Yankosky to Brittany N. Johnson, a/k/a Brittany Nicole Johnson for $13,000, TMN 0107-00-00-037.
•Home Federal Savings and Loan Association to Felix Lohidajat, of Chester Spring, PA, for $30,000, TMN 0087-01-13-012.
•Ted Brandt and Donald Brandt to Shannon D. Tillman for $5, love and affection, TMN 0096-02-06-006.
•Henry H. Herndon to Janice Milhouse for $6,000, TMN 0105-00-00-057.
•Ronald Meeks to Ronald Meeks, Jr. and Elijah Meeks for $5, love and affection, TMN 0087-04-03-040.
•Ginger K. Sanders to Ginger K. Sanders, of Edisto Island, SC, Trustee of the Ginger K. Sanders Revocable Living Trust for $5, love and affection, TMN 0083-00-00-016.
•Cheryl Roseberry to Keneke Bell and Sabrina Bell Coleman for $20,000, TMN 0038-05-15-011.
•Paul L. Geiger to Eric Lee Smith for $75,000, TMN 0086-06-03-021.
•Theresa Counts-Davis to Shawn Murray and Naketa Murray for $5, TMNs 0038-02-09-005, 0038-02-09-007 and 0038-02-09-008.
•Peggy S. Faust and Tempest F. Thomas to Jessie Barnett Collins for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0040-00-00-022.
•L. B. Williamson and Peggy M. Williamson to Carlisle Family Holdings, LLC, of Columbia, SC, for $298,500, TMN 0040-00-00-060.
•Woodrow C. Proveaux, Jacqueline P. Shafer and Deans S. Corsetti to James K. Porter for $145,000, TMNs 0086-06-01-003 and 0086-06-01-004.
•Helena M. Siegel to Diane Lynn Wewer for $5, love and affection, TMN 0074-00-00-069.
•Andrew Mark Thompson, Jr. and Kelly Bolin Thompson to Frances Hill for $145,000, TMN 0086-08-05-003.
•Lille S. Crapse to Frank Toomer for $1,000, TMN 0038-05-12-040.
•The Mortgage Centre, Inc., of Orangeburg, SC, to Frank Toomer for $2,000, TMN 0036-00-00-070.
•Beryle Rice Browman to Charles E. Arnold and Bonnie M. Arnold for $4,000, TMN 0038-11-03-011.
•Bonnie H. Harrison to Sharmon N. McMichael for $5,500, TMN 0038-08-04-017.