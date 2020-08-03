BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from July 15-28, 2020.
- Henry H. Herndon to Wilton P. Cook, trustee of the Wilton P. Cook Revocable Trust, for $550,000, TMNs 0106-00-00-017 and 0106-00-00-033.
- Janis L. Steedly and Connie S. Cannaday by Janis L. Steedly, her Attorney-in-Fact to Wesley Steven Carter, II, of Columbia, SC for $105,000, TMN 0106-00-00-012.
- Willow Lake Business Park, LLC of Chicago, Il to Low Country Land Trust, Inc. of Charleston, SC for $278,000, TMNs 0136-00-00-001, 0136-00-00-015 and 0137-00-00-002.
- Ada Mae B. Legree to Ada Mae B. Legree, then to Claude A. Legree, III, reaminder interest for $1, love and affection, TMN 0072-06-15-003.
- Velvet McIntosh to Velvet McIntosh and Thomas McIntosh for $10 and other good and valuable consideration, APN 0073-00-00-058.
