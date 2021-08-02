BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from July 14-26, 2021.
- Gary LeCroy to Gregory Alexander, JC Summers and Felicia Kinard, of Yemassee, SC, for $13,500, TMN 0042-00-00-028.
- C. frank Rizer, Individually and as Trustee to Salley Buie Jarrett and P. Dodridge Buie, III, of St. George, SC for $50,000, TMN 0051-02-00-051.05.
- Timothy Linder to Sheila Hart for $8,000, TMN 0132-00-00-056.
- Home Federal Savings & Loan Association to Teddy Sanders for $7,500, TMN 0074-00-00-150.
- Julia Jones to ZP&R Holdings, LLC, of Atlanta, GA for $10, TMN 0040-00-00-034.
- Wilson Darwin Garces Troya to John Sanchez, of Hardeeville, SC for $5, TMN 0040-00-00-075.
- Carolyn Johnson Ritchie to Rome Baptist Church for $4,500, TMN 0038-09-03-006.
- Jackson R. Price, Jr. and Sherrie S. Price to St. Clair P. Guess, III and Carole L. Pillinger for $10 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0233-00-03-002.
- Wilmer Freeman, Sr. to Wilmer Freeman, Sr., Jereme T. Freeman, Sr., Tiffany W. Freeman of Blythewood, SC, and Michelle J. Freeman of Brooklyn, NY for $1, TMN 0021-01-00-041.
- Steve Wall & Associates, LLC of Greenwood, SC to Steve Wall Enterprises, LLC of Chapin, SC for $5, TMN 0086-03-05-012.
- Christopher L. Campbell to Jonathan R. Smith, Jr. and Summer Kelcee Smith for $149,000, TMN 0087-05-10-004.
- Betty Matthews to Joeny Ortiz of Blythewood, SC for $5, TMN 0038-09-03-004.
- John Wallace Bruner, III to Terry J Joyner and George L. Joyner of Barnwell, SC for $110,000, TMN 0014-00-00-028.
- Russell Bremer to Joshua Levi Bremer for $5, TMN 0087-03-13-005.
- Frank Toomer to Jacqueline Priester or Donte Twan More of Beaufort, SC for valuable consideration, TMN 0038-12-05-040.