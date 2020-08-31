BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from August 11-25, 2020.
- Catch Mark South Carolina Timberlands, LLC to George A. Reid, III, as trustee of the George A. Reid, III Revocable Trust for $866,993, TMN 0018-00-00-002.
- Virginia Vogt McCormick to Donald Tracy McCormick, Michael Patrick McCormick and Robert Steven McCormick for $5, love and affection, TMN 0139-00-00-006.
- Virginia E. Sullivan to Joel Wayne Hutto, II for $24,000, TMN 0010-00-00-005.
- Angela D. Waters and Michael C. Waters to Michael Scott Brown and Kelli D. Brown for $10,000, TMN 0092-01-02-003.
- Special Referee’s Deed to Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) for $5,500, TMS# 0133-00-00-048.
- James B. Guess, IV to James B. Guess, IV, Arthur S. Nienow of Rushkin, FL, Jason W. Roberts and Gian R. Alfaro for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0051-02-00-002.
- Joel Wayne Hutto, II to Jason Still and Jan B. Still for $31,500, TMN 0010-00-00-005.
- Michael W. Sandifer and Bobbie Sandifer to Daniel R. Morrell for $70,000, TMN 0085-00-00-028.
- Ronnie E. Gibson, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Lonnie Dewey Gibson, Jr. to Matthew Hammerstone and Susan Housel for $50,000, TMNs 0038-01-05-011 and 0038-01-05-026.
- William H. Robinson to Val Patrice Gittens, of Laurelton, NY, for $2,000.00, TMNs 0072-07-04-001 and 0072-07-04-002.
- Barbara H. Hughes to Curtis Bennett and Terry Bennett for $20,000.00, TMN 0087-00-00-009.
- Leslie Meria Tyler to Leslie Meria Tyler and Kimberly R. Tyler for $1, love and affection, TMN 0024-00-00-007.
- City of Bamberg to Steve Leninski for $5, TMN 0087-02-01-006.
- Monnie Sease to John Irons, Jr., Leonard Rivers, Sr., Brenda Nimmons, Mary Nimmons, Diane Irons, Sadie Memminger and James Irons as trustees of Orange Grove United Methodist Church for $5.00 and other considerable consideration, TMN 0076-00-00-071.
- Jason A. Bamberg to Chrystal Hunter, of Winston, GA, for $7,000, TMN 0088-00-00-151.
- Carl E. Brown to Audrey L. Brown for $5, love and affection TMNs 0021-01-00-026 and 0021-01-00-027.
- Catchmark South Carolina Timberlands, LLC to Robert Daniel Bessinger for $10 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0065-00-00-020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.