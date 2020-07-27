BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from June 23-July 14, 2020.
- Kenneth E. Godwin and Ruby Marilynn Godwin to Collum’s Timber Investments, LLC for $196,053, TMN 0063-00-00-027.
- Neeley Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. to Warren Murdock for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0088-00-00-006.
- Timothy Folk Rogers to Jason Carter and Robyn Hutto Carter of Branchville for $12,000.00, portion of TMN 0138-00-00-027.
- Timothy Folk Rogers to Jason Carter and Robyn Hutto Carter of Branchville for $5, portion of TMN 0138-00-00-027.
- The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Paulette Pace for $25,000, TMN 0039-03-07-005.
- The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Alfreda M. Pugliese and Kevin M. Patterson for $48,785.44, TMN 0087-02-21-008.
- Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Inc. to Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Inc. for $10, TMNs 0038-09-02-001, 0038-10-07-001 and 0038-10-07-002.
- Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Jeremy E. Garrard for $55,000, TMN 0037-09-03-009.
- Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Melvin Edgebert Kinsey, Jr. for $80,000, TMN 0078-00-00-042.
- LaDoris L. Jenkins and George W. Lebby to Kateeba Jenkins and Alfonso Jynell Jenkins for $10.00, love and affection, TMNs 0039-00-00-004 and 0039-00-00-016.
- Randall Platt to Kevin J. Hix and Suzanne Morin Hix for $10,000, TMN 0040-00-00-093.
- Brian C. Leja to Sheryl Griffith Weed for $66,000, TMN 0096-03-06-003.
- Chesley A. Gleaton and Caren C. Gleaton to Angela Glover and Jerry Glover for $75,000, TMN 0088-00-00-135.
- The Estate of Hansford Duncan Beard, Jr. by Jeanine Beard Sasser, PR to Michael C. Bailey of Okatie, SC for $85,008., TMN 0078-00-00-007.
- JWB10, LLC to Camille Nichola Benjamin Davis and St. Antoine Davis for $135,000, TMN 0039-03-08-001.
