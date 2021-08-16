BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from July 27 to August 9, 2021.
- Sean P. Kilcoyne to John W. Carter of Ridgeville, SC for $55,000, TMS# 0146-00-00-018.
- Angela Holman Lee a/k/a Angeline Holman Lee n/k/a Angeline Holman Lee to Harry Lee, conveyance of property from wife to husband in lieu of divorce, TMN 0038-10-01-032.
- Southard Properties Three, LLC to William H. Dennis for $16,400, TMN 0134-00-00-009.
- Tarshua T. Bannister n/k/a Tarshua T. Mack to Sadie Q. Memminger f/k/a Sadie Q. Bannister, a Life Estate, then to Tarsha T. Bannister, Alecea Q. Miller and Tafiyya C. Williams for $1, love and affection, TMN 0087-03-07-010.
- Rachel Stukes n/k/a Rachel Major to Woodrow Stukes, Jr. for $1, love and affection, TMN 0035-00-00-075.
- Ashok B. Patel to Tony Lamont Wilson for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0086-02-02-010.
- Glenda Barton and Steve W. Barton to Daniel L. Ferris and Grace B. Ferris for $5 love and affection, TMS# 0087-01-04-010.
- Teresa B. Gibson to Daniel L. Ferris and Grace B. Ferris for $33,333.33, TMS# 0087-01-04-010.
- Solomon Wroton, Jr. to Joeny Ortiz for $1 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0038-05-16-013.
- Oak Cap Ventures Denmark, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, to Upstate Denmark, LLC of Simpsonville, SC for $10, TMN 0038-09-04-024.
- Christopher Ryan Fail and Rebekah Debruhl a/k/a Rebecca Debruhl to Christophe Nick Fail for $29,000, TMN 0028-02-05-008.
- Garnet K. Barnes and James T. Barnes to James Timothy Barnes and Garnet Kirkland Barnes for $5 and other consideration, TMN 0077-00-00-044.
- Bamberg County Forfeited Land Commission to VGBB, LLC of Augusta, GA for $9,264.15, TMN 0087-01-01-004.
- A & R Properties, LLP to Kadim Noor and Lavell Jackson for $56,500, TMN 0087-01-12-003.
- Brenda Darnell to Anthony Scott Chesser for $25,000, TMN 0022-00-00-049.
- Harriett S. Strickland f/k/a Harriett S. Schurlknight to Eugene L. Vonville for $110,000, TMN 0093-00-00-004.
- Manuel L. Fogle to Jessie G. Cramer for $20,000, TMN 0038-14-01-005.