BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from March 1-31, 2021.
•Catherine Riley Hall, a/k/a Katherine Riley to Teresa Jenkins for $5, love and affection TMN 0038-12-05-035.
•Skyler Emile Nimmons and Eyvonne Michelle Nimmons to Franklin Bamberg, Jr. for $3,000, portion of TMN 0105-00-00-051.
•Lowcountry Housing of Barnwell, LLC to John Warren Morley, Jr. and Kari Lynn Morley for $49,000, TMN 0087-07-03-032.
•Emily Carroll Revocable Trust to Forest Home, LLC, a SC limited liability corporation out of Austin, TX for $5.00 and other valuable consideration, TMNs 0060-00-00-008 and 0060-00-00-009.
•The Mortgage Centre, Inc. to Antonio J. Milhouse for valuable consideration, TMN 0118-00-00-052.
•Steve S. Trafton, Dana B. Trafton and Zachary Trafton to Paulo Henrique Silva, of Goose Creek, SC, for $20,000, TMN 0115-00-041.
•Willanna, LLC to Richard Freeman for $18,000, portion of TMN 0037-00-00-078.
•Malzo J. Heyward to Myrtle D. Heyward for $5 pursuant to divorce decree, TMN 0037-00-00-046.
•Terri W. Rash to Christy Winchester for $37,000, TMNs 0038-09-04-001 and 00385-09-04-002.
•Sammie Milhouse, III to Thomas W. Cloutier, of Lowell, MA, for $100,000, TMNs 0087-01-13-009 and 0087-01-13-020.
•Charles McMillan to Charles McMillan (Life Estate) then to Tchaikousky I. McMillan for $5, love and affection, TMN 0098-00-00-052.
•Home Federal Savings and Loan Association to Quinterra Denise Jamison for $3,000, TMN 0087-01-13-012.
•Timothy Thompson to Timothy Thompson and Sherry Thompson for $5, love and affection, TMN 0126-00-00-027.
•James W. Clark to Buckhead Bamberg, LLC for $10, TMN 0140-00-011.
•Mary Elizabeth Phillips to Kaisha McCaskell for $43,000, TMN 0074-00-00-068.
•Tyler Schadewald to George Jensen for $78,000, TMN 0017-00-00-023.
•Fannie Mae to Taran V. Walker and Milu F. Walker, of Lexington, SC, for $55,000, TMN 0037-05-03-007.
•Donald S. Laird to Donnie Laird and Linda Laird for $5, love and affection, TMN 0074-00-00-056.
•Sarah Lumley to Jamie L. Darif for $5, love and affection, TMN 0035-08-05-012.
•Shaun Brandt to Dustin Todd Folk for $5 and the completion of the land sale contract, portion of TMN 0096-00-00-047.
•Claude W. Calder, Jr. and Joanne G. Calder to Patrick David Tozier for $145,000, TMN 0087-01-07-007.
•Edward Ryan Hayes to Priscilla Funglin Uong, from Brandon, FL, for $54,000, TMN 0088-00-00-045.
•Deborah I. Cooler to Troy D. Bridges for $121,000, TMN 0087-05-09-003.
•Peter R. Stokes, IV and Edward M. Stokes to Edward M. Stokes for $5, TMNs 0163-00-00-004 and 0137-00-00-027.
•Gary Pau; Rutland to Gary Paul Rutland and Vickie Marie Rutland for $5, love and affection, TMN 0087-05-04-004.
•Jeffery D. Carson to Jeffery D. Carson and Windi Delaine Carson for $5, love and affection, TMN 0086-06-03-003.
•Wayne Renew to Benjamin Lewis Hair for $5,000, TMN 0028-04-12-008.
•Edith Griffis, Marion Legette, Rhonda N. Legette and Betty Waltrip to Sassco Properties, LLC, of Orangeburg, SC, for $60,000, TMN 0086-03-06-018.
•Bonnie S. Howell to Lewis T. Ehrhardt and Sharon S. Ehrhardt for $41,720, TMN 0109-00-00-005.
•Sharon S. Ehrhardt and Lewis Tant Ehrhardt to Lewis T. Ehrhardt and Sharon S. Ehrhardt for $5. love and affection, TMN 0109-00-00-005.
•PawPaw Country Club, Inc. to Fred Templeton, Jr. for $10,000, TMN 0086-06-02-016.
•Zellard Fritzgerald Lemon to Christy Lemon Mitchell for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0039-08-01-006 and TMN 0112-00-00-012.
•Tracy S. Switzer and Ginger S. Lanford, as Co-Trustees of the Joyce S. Switzer Revocable Trust to Ginger S. Lanford, for Woodruff, SC, for $5, love and affection TMNs 0119-00-00-021 and 0129-00-00-018.
•Betty S. Kilgus, Trustee of Betty S. Kilgus Revocable Trust to Steven G. Sapp, of Summerville, SC, for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMNs 0086-04-04-004 and 0086-04-04-005.
•Eugene E. Green and Helen W. Green to Michelle Johnson for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0038-08-03-003.
•Robert G. Finley to Deborah Broach, from Warren, MI, for $5, love and affection, 0072-07-08-001.
•Wilhelmenia Grayson to Franklin Brown, of Branchville, SC, for $1000, TMN 0096-01-00-021.
•Dowlene Cope and Sheryll Rogers to New Dan Dairy, LLC for $10,000, TMNs 0025-00-00-042 and 0025-00-00-043.
•Enterprise Bank of SC to Hilton Land Development, LLC and Woodlief, Inc, of Columbia, SC, for $200,750, TMN 0087-03-05-014.