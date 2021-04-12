 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS
0 comments

BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from  March 1-31, 2021.

•Catherine Riley Hall, a/k/a Katherine Riley to Teresa Jenkins for $5, love and affection TMN 0038-12-05-035.

•Skyler Emile Nimmons and Eyvonne Michelle Nimmons to Franklin Bamberg, Jr. for $3,000, portion of TMN 0105-00-00-051.

•Lowcountry Housing of Barnwell, LLC to John Warren Morley, Jr. and Kari Lynn Morley for $49,000, TMN 0087-07-03-032.

•Emily Carroll Revocable Trust to Forest Home, LLC, a SC limited liability corporation out of Austin, TX for $5.00 and other valuable consideration, TMNs 0060-00-00-008 and 0060-00-00-009.

•The Mortgage Centre, Inc. to Antonio J. Milhouse for valuable consideration, TMN 0118-00-00-052.

•Steve S. Trafton, Dana B. Trafton and Zachary Trafton to Paulo Henrique Silva, of Goose Creek, SC, for $20,000, TMN 0115-00-041.

•Willanna, LLC to Richard Freeman for $18,000, portion of TMN 0037-00-00-078.

•Malzo J. Heyward to Myrtle D. Heyward for $5 pursuant to divorce decree, TMN 0037-00-00-046.

•Terri W. Rash to Christy Winchester for $37,000, TMNs 0038-09-04-001 and 00385-09-04-002.

•Sammie Milhouse, III to Thomas W. Cloutier, of Lowell, MA, for $100,000, TMNs 0087-01-13-009 and 0087-01-13-020.

•Charles McMillan to Charles McMillan (Life Estate) then to Tchaikousky I. McMillan for $5, love and affection, TMN 0098-00-00-052.

•Home Federal Savings and Loan Association to Quinterra Denise Jamison for $3,000, TMN 0087-01-13-012.

•Timothy Thompson to Timothy Thompson and Sherry Thompson for $5, love and affection, TMN 0126-00-00-027.

•James W. Clark to Buckhead Bamberg, LLC for $10, TMN 0140-00-011.

•Mary Elizabeth Phillips to Kaisha McCaskell for $43,000, TMN 0074-00-00-068.

•Tyler Schadewald to George Jensen for $78,000, TMN 0017-00-00-023.

•Fannie Mae to Taran V. Walker and Milu F. Walker, of Lexington, SC, for $55,000, TMN 0037-05-03-007.

•Donald S. Laird to Donnie Laird and Linda Laird for $5, love and affection, TMN 0074-00-00-056.

•Sarah Lumley to Jamie L. Darif for $5, love and affection, TMN 0035-08-05-012.

•Shaun Brandt to Dustin Todd Folk for $5 and the completion of the land sale contract, portion of TMN 0096-00-00-047.

•Claude W. Calder, Jr. and Joanne G. Calder to Patrick David Tozier for $145,000, TMN 0087-01-07-007.

•Edward Ryan Hayes to Priscilla Funglin Uong, from Brandon, FL, for $54,000, TMN 0088-00-00-045.

•Deborah I. Cooler to Troy D. Bridges for $121,000, TMN 0087-05-09-003.

•Peter R. Stokes, IV and Edward M. Stokes to Edward M. Stokes for $5, TMNs 0163-00-00-004 and 0137-00-00-027.

•Gary Pau; Rutland to Gary Paul Rutland and Vickie Marie Rutland for $5, love and affection, TMN 0087-05-04-004.

•Jeffery D. Carson to Jeffery D. Carson and Windi Delaine Carson for $5, love and affection, TMN 0086-06-03-003.

•Wayne Renew to Benjamin Lewis Hair for $5,000, TMN 0028-04-12-008.

•Edith Griffis, Marion Legette, Rhonda N. Legette and Betty Waltrip to Sassco Properties, LLC, of Orangeburg, SC, for $60,000, TMN 0086-03-06-018.

•Bonnie S. Howell to Lewis T. Ehrhardt and Sharon S. Ehrhardt for $41,720, TMN 0109-00-00-005.

•Sharon S. Ehrhardt and Lewis Tant Ehrhardt to Lewis T. Ehrhardt and Sharon S. Ehrhardt for $5. love and affection, TMN 0109-00-00-005.

•PawPaw Country Club, Inc. to Fred Templeton, Jr. for $10,000, TMN 0086-06-02-016.

•Zellard Fritzgerald Lemon to Christy Lemon Mitchell for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0039-08-01-006 and TMN 0112-00-00-012.

•Tracy S. Switzer and Ginger S. Lanford, as Co-Trustees of the Joyce S. Switzer Revocable Trust to Ginger S. Lanford, for Woodruff, SC, for $5, love and affection TMNs 0119-00-00-021 and 0129-00-00-018.

•Betty S. Kilgus, Trustee of Betty S. Kilgus Revocable Trust to Steven G. Sapp, of Summerville, SC, for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMNs 0086-04-04-004 and 0086-04-04-005.

•Eugene E. Green and Helen W. Green to Michelle Johnson for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0038-08-03-003.

•Robert G. Finley to Deborah Broach, from Warren, MI, for $5, love and affection, 0072-07-08-001.

•Wilhelmenia Grayson to Franklin Brown, of Branchville, SC, for $1000, TMN 0096-01-00-021.

•Dowlene Cope and Sheryll Rogers to New Dan Dairy, LLC for $10,000, TMNs 0025-00-00-042 and 0025-00-00-043.

•Enterprise Bank of SC to Hilton Land Development, LLC and Woodlief, Inc, of Columbia, SC, for $200,750, TMN 0087-03-05-014.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News