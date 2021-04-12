BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from March 1-31, 2021.

•Catherine Riley Hall, a/k/a Katherine Riley to Teresa Jenkins for $5, love and affection TMN 0038-12-05-035.

•Skyler Emile Nimmons and Eyvonne Michelle Nimmons to Franklin Bamberg, Jr. for $3,000, portion of TMN 0105-00-00-051.

•Lowcountry Housing of Barnwell, LLC to John Warren Morley, Jr. and Kari Lynn Morley for $49,000, TMN 0087-07-03-032.

•Emily Carroll Revocable Trust to Forest Home, LLC, a SC limited liability corporation out of Austin, TX for $5.00 and other valuable consideration, TMNs 0060-00-00-008 and 0060-00-00-009.

•The Mortgage Centre, Inc. to Antonio J. Milhouse for valuable consideration, TMN 0118-00-00-052.

•Steve S. Trafton, Dana B. Trafton and Zachary Trafton to Paulo Henrique Silva, of Goose Creek, SC, for $20,000, TMN 0115-00-041.

•Willanna, LLC to Richard Freeman for $18,000, portion of TMN 0037-00-00-078.

•Malzo J. Heyward to Myrtle D. Heyward for $5 pursuant to divorce decree, TMN 0037-00-00-046.