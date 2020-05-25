BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from May 1-15, 2020.

• Leslie Chitwood, Lisa Ann Brown, Monika Prestwood and Michelle Kelly to Chad W. Nutall of Lexington, SC for $220,000, TMN 0009-00-00-008.

• Gordon Amstutz and Gwendolyn H. Amstutz to Meadow View Cattle, Inc. for $5, TMN 0042-00-00-060.

• Meadow View Cattle, Inc. to Josiah D. Brubaker and Melissa R. Brubaker for $533,600, TMNs 0042-00-00-005, 0042-00-00-002 and 0042-00-00-060.

• Robert Z. Wrightenberry and Janice P. Writenberry to Gordon Amstutz and Gwendolyn H. Amstutz for $178,000, TMN 0086-10-04-022.

• Donnie Laird and Linda Laird to Donnie Laird, Linda Laird and Donald S. Laird for $5, love and affection, TMN 0074-00-00-056 and 0074-00-00-050.

• Oscar R. Hernandez and Yessika R. Argueta to Elena M. Quijada and Marita Flores of Marietta, GA for $7,000, TMN 0074-00-00-103.

• Herman Hires and Margaret Hires to Mary Ingram for $500, TMN 0027-00-00-027.

• The estate of Harry Lee Guard, Jr. to Robert Anketell and Janis E. Jefferson for $110,000, TMN 0038-11-01-007.