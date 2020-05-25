BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from May 1-15, 2020.
• Leslie Chitwood, Lisa Ann Brown, Monika Prestwood and Michelle Kelly to Chad W. Nutall of Lexington, SC for $220,000, TMN 0009-00-00-008.
• Gordon Amstutz and Gwendolyn H. Amstutz to Meadow View Cattle, Inc. for $5, TMN 0042-00-00-060.
• Meadow View Cattle, Inc. to Josiah D. Brubaker and Melissa R. Brubaker for $533,600, TMNs 0042-00-00-005, 0042-00-00-002 and 0042-00-00-060.
• Robert Z. Wrightenberry and Janice P. Writenberry to Gordon Amstutz and Gwendolyn H. Amstutz for $178,000, TMN 0086-10-04-022.
• Donnie Laird and Linda Laird to Donnie Laird, Linda Laird and Donald S. Laird for $5, love and affection, TMN 0074-00-00-056 and 0074-00-00-050.
• Oscar R. Hernandez and Yessika R. Argueta to Elena M. Quijada and Marita Flores of Marietta, GA for $7,000, TMN 0074-00-00-103.
• Herman Hires and Margaret Hires to Mary Ingram for $500, TMN 0027-00-00-027.
• The estate of Harry Lee Guard, Jr. to Robert Anketell and Janis E. Jefferson for $110,000, TMN 0038-11-01-007.
• Louise H. Fickling, f/k/a Louise H. Mitchum, to William Scott Mitchum (as Trustee of the Fickling Family Trust), for $10 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0018-02-01-018.
• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Oklahoma City, OK, for $10 in consideration, TMN 0087-01-03-033.
• Audrey Stroman and Tyrone Stroman to Audrey Stroman and Tyrone Stroman for $5, love and affection, TMN 0075-00-00-086.
• Randy Wayne Brown, et al. to Daniel W. Bessinger for $2,000, TMN 0087-02-12-007.
• Deborah B. Deen and Darrell C. Deen to Gary A. Douglas, of Goose Creek, SC, $12,000, TMN 0028-03-07-001.
• Clarice J. Jeffcoat, Dyan C. McLaughlin and Ronald F. McLaughlin to Calvin Jeffcoat for $5, love and affection, TMN 0086-04-03-013.
• Round Point Mortgage Servicing Corporation to Jason Andrew Johnson for $93,800, TMN 0037-00-00-048.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.