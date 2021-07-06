BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from June 1-28, 2021.
• The Estate of Dorothy Donald Cook by Nona Faye Cash, PR, to Nona Faye Cash for N/A, TMN 0115-00-00-009.
• Louise Montgomery to Cachet Sharviay McMillan for $5, love and affection, TMN 0086-10-02-005.
• Barbara M. Hiers to Crystal H. Ackerman for $5, love and affection, TMN 0096-02-01-008.
• James E. Granlund and Peggy Granlund to Aaron Copeland for $600,000, TMN 0064-00-00-008.
• Brooker Family Limited Partnership to Bonnie H. Love and Billy Love for $10,000, TMNs 0039-03-03-006, 0039-03-03-007, 0039-03-03-008, 0039-03-03-009, 0039-03-03-010, 0039-03-03-011 and 0039-03-03-012.
• Jesse J. Glover, Sr., a/k/a J.J. Glover, Sr., to J.J. Glover, Jr., a/k/a Jesse J. Glover, Jr., for $5, love and affection, TMN 0035-00-00-084.
• Jesse J. Glover, Sr., a/k/a J.J. Glover, Sr., to Debra Butler Glover for $5, love and affection, TMN 0036-00-00-004.
• Jesse J. Glover, Sr., a/k/a J.J. Glover, Sr., to Codie Allen Glover for $5, love and affection, TMN 0035-00-00-021.
• Michael F. Ecle and Lee Ann Ecle, Grantors with the Town of Olar, to George S. Rountree and Joan G. Rountree, of Ridgeland, SC, for $147,500, TMNs 0028-00-00-014 and 0028-02-03-017.
• Joseph Spellman, Mozelle Spellman Williams, Rozella Walker, Priscilla Spellman, Evon Spellman, Dwayne Allen Spellman and Orlando Spellman to Ford Farm and Timber, LLC, of Jupiter, FL, for $150,000, TMN 0015-00-00-006.
• LeRoy R. Williams, Sr. and Laverne Keith-Williams to Carlton Sinclair, of Walterboro, SC, for $11,000, TMN 0028-01-03-001.
• Enterprise Bank of South Carolina to Bennie K. Hughes for $105,000, TMN 0080-00-00-003.
• Barbara Brickle to Okeido Williams and Shameeka Williams, of Hinesville, GA, for $5 and other considerable consideration, TMN 0038-05-04-010.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to the Gutierrez Group, LLC, of Smyrna, GA, for $102,000, TMS# 0087-01-09-006.
• Brubaker Farms, Inc. to Andrew Brubaker for $5, TMNs 0011-00-00-005 and 0011-00-00-013.
• Ernestine R. Edwards, Wanda R. Dukes and Emmanuel Travis Rhoad to James C. Carter, III, of Aiken, SC, for $155,000, portion of TMN 0130-00-00-012.
• Kimberly Brant to Michael Scott Brant for $5, love and affection, TMN 0048-00-00-036.
• Arlene V. Brown to Marion Brunson, Jr. for $4,003.46, TMN 0035-00-00-008.
• Enterprise Bank to Howard F. Cooler and Marilyn D. Cooler for $16,775, TMN 0086-10-05-001.
• Samuel A. Rigby to James Darrin Anderson, Jr. and Tyetta Mishelle Anderson for $289,900, TMN 0086-06-02-017.
• Lillie S. Crapse to Nathaniel or Teresa Johnson for $2,500, TMN 0087-07-03-030.
• Don Houck to Thomas Coleman, of Aiken, SC, for $34,330, TMN 0037-00-00-157.
• Angela Parker to Wadi Seddiq Clark, of Branchville, SC, for $5, TMN 0138-00-00-054.
• Earl Matthews, Jr. to Gloria W. Matthews and grants a remaindermen to Michael Hightower for $5, love and affection, TMN 0020-00-00-009.