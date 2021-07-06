BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from June 1-28, 2021.

• The Estate of Dorothy Donald Cook by Nona Faye Cash, PR, to Nona Faye Cash for N/A, TMN 0115-00-00-009.

• Louise Montgomery to Cachet Sharviay McMillan for $5, love and affection, TMN 0086-10-02-005.

• Barbara M. Hiers to Crystal H. Ackerman for $5, love and affection, TMN 0096-02-01-008.

• James E. Granlund and Peggy Granlund to Aaron Copeland for $600,000, TMN 0064-00-00-008.

• Brooker Family Limited Partnership to Bonnie H. Love and Billy Love for $10,000, TMNs 0039-03-03-006, 0039-03-03-007, 0039-03-03-008, 0039-03-03-009, 0039-03-03-010, 0039-03-03-011 and 0039-03-03-012.

• Jesse J. Glover, Sr., a/k/a J.J. Glover, Sr., to J.J. Glover, Jr., a/k/a Jesse J. Glover, Jr., for $5, love and affection, TMN 0035-00-00-084.

• Jesse J. Glover, Sr., a/k/a J.J. Glover, Sr., to Debra Butler Glover for $5, love and affection, TMN 0036-00-00-004.

• Jesse J. Glover, Sr., a/k/a J.J. Glover, Sr., to Codie Allen Glover for $5, love and affection, TMN 0035-00-00-021.