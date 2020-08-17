BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from July 28 to August 4, 2020.
- Bertha W. Smalls and Roderick Willis to Franklin L. Brown of Branchville, SC for $5, love and affection, TMN 0097-01-01-029.
- Frank Toomer, Jr. and Linda C. Toomer to Jonathan Dowling for $20,000, TMN 0038-05-02-006.
- Joann F. Hayes to Willis Funchess and Peggy Funchess for $1, love and affection, TMN 0021-01-00-028.
- Mary Gene B. Ransdale to Charles R. Greenwalt for $5 and other considerable consideration, TMN 0052-00-00-025.
- Mary Gene B. Ransdale to Charles R. Greenwalt for $5 and other considerable consideration, TMN 0052-00-00-010.
- Michael F. Ecle and Lee Ann Ecle to William M. Hiers for $5, TMN 0028-02-03-021.
- William M. Hiers to Corey D. Post of Port Royal, SC for $47,500, TMNs 0028-00-00-067 and 0028-02-03-021.
- Collum’s Timber Investments, LLC to Fox-Trot Limited Partnership for $262,000, TMNs 0146-00-00-005, 0146-00-00-012 and 0146-00-00-006.
- Roger W. Rhoad to Fox-Trot Limited Partnership for $191,352.50, TMNs 0146-00-00-010 and 0146-00-00-013.
- Kevin W. Robinson to Hank M. Zorn of Barnwell, SC for $50,000, TMN 0031-00-00-021.
Willie E. Hayes to Willie E. Hayes and Joann F. Hayes for $1, love and affection, TMN 0021-01-00-044.
Herbert S. West, Jr. and Kim C. West to Carolina Southern Funeral Supply, LLC for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0086-00-00-002.
Lesylle M. A. White to Voorhees College for $5, TMN 0038-11-01-017.
Barbara J. Collins to Brannan Thomas Collins, Jr. and Dianne K. Collins for $85,900, TMS# 0079-00-00-034.
