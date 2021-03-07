BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from January 1-31, 2021.
- Ross Family Trust to Low Country Health Care System, Inc for $100,000, TMNs 0086-04-05-004 and 0086-04-05-005.
- Richard B. Ness and Christine M. Ness to KRN Investment Group, LLC for $5, TMNs 0127-00-00-36 and 0126-00-00-033.
- D. Carlisle Whitlock to D. Carlisle Whitlock, as Trustee of the D. Carlisle Whitlock Revocable Trust U/A for no consideration, this conveyance being a contribution to a Grantor Trust, TMN 0060-00-00-021.
- James L. Walker to Gladys B. Walker, Trustee of the James L. and the Gladys B. Walker Trust for $10, TMNs 0079-00-00-016, 0079-00-00-018, 0079-00-00-019 and 0079-00-00-023.
- Betty S. Ridge (Estate) to Rose Islar for $127,000, TMN 0086-04-13-009.
- Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to WAKO Investments, LLC for $17,000, TMN 0038-05-13-009.
- Clifton Jordan Jr. and Norma S. Jordan to Terrance J. Harley for $5 and no other consideration, TMNs 0072-06-02-004 and 0072-06-02-005.
- Terrance J. Harley to Willie L. Priester and Dell S. Priester for $120,000, TMNs 0072-06-02-004 and 0072-06-02-005.
- Estate of Mae Ethel Halmon by Arianne D. Charles, PR to Krista Lee Mitchell and Clyde Mitchell for $80,000, TMN 038-11-03-025.
- Irvin W. Fail and Vickie W. Fail to Wayne Irvin Fail for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0028-00-00-056.
- JKM II, LLC to PRI, LLC of Greenwood, SC for $221,000, TMN 0087-01-07-002.
- Kenneth Orlaine Irons to Richard A. Latronica for $50,000, TMN 0101-01-00-001.
- John Robert Moore, Jr. to Clint Marshall Moore for $5, love and affection, TMN 0126-00-00-008.
- OCWEN Loan Servicing, LLC to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for $10 and no other consideration, TMN 0087-01-09-006.
- Russel A. Chaplis and Cindy Callisto to Arlys Talbert and Marilyn N. Talbert for $61,500, TMN 0086-06-03-017.
- BF Properties of Aiken to Odell Sherman, Jr. of Portsmouth, VA for $25,500, TMN 0072-06-15-004.
- Floyd Bruner to Quentin Chase Bruner for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0052-00-00-004.
- Dwight V. Searson to Jonathan A. Freeman for $125,000, TMN 0087-01-07-004.
- Terrance Brunson to Solar Specialization & Technologies, LLC, Arnold Singleton, Managing Partner of Summerville, SC for $1 and/or other good and valuable consideration conveys, TMN 0038-11-04-009.
- Todd A. Ritchie to Todd A. Ritchie, Trustee of Todd A. Ritchie Revocable Trust for $5, TMN 0044-00-00-001.
- James J. Robinson to James J. Robinson, a Life Estate; then to Jeelani C. Robinson, Remainder Interest for $1, love and affection, TMN 0038-13-02-022.
- Barry Dean Rentz to Nora Ricard for $12,500, TMN 0082-00-00-039.
- Robert Russell Hurst, III to Awena Pia Hurst for $5, TMN 0087-05-07-001.
- Arrie Dickerson to Faye M. Huffman for $8,500, TMN 0021-00-00-106.
- Debra Bonnette to Nathalea Johnson Bonnette for $5, TMN 0126-00-00-042.
- Mary Ann Fail Melendez to Wanda Moses for $28,000, TMN 0028-04-16-003.
- Angela Faye Keele to William C. Graham for $35,000, TMN 0073-00-00-071.
- Eula S. Kinard Special Trust #1 to Kinard Forest Enterprises, LP for $5, TMN 0083-00-00-029.
- Scotty M. Kinard, Pamela Jean K. Hutto, Ginger Gail K. Sanders, Terry D. Kinard and Mark S. Kinard to Kinard Forest Enterprises, LP for $5, TMN 0083-00-00-029.
- Kinard Forest Enterprises, LP to Ginger K. Sanders of Lexington, SC for $5, TMNs 0083-00-00-016 and 0083-00-00-029.